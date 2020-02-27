Global Animal Health Market by Product Type, Key-players, Status, Future and Forecast Until 2023

Currently, the Animal Health Market is innovating itself due to the growing market trends and stiff competition in the global market. Recently, a fresh report focusing on the “Global Animal Health Market”: Analysis By Type (Farm, Companion), By Products (Biologicals, Pharmaceuticals, Feed Additives), By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) has been broadcasted to the huge database of Market Research Hub (MRH), which aims to present a decisive analysis of the major facts such as drivers, restraints and opportunities present for the active as well new entrants in the market. Also, the insightful report provides thorough analysis of global Animal Health Market right from past trends to market forecast from 2019 to 2025 to its readers.

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Animal Health Market. The study on global animal health market has been analyzed By Type (Farm animal, Companion animal), By Product (Biologicals, Pharmaceuticals, Feed additives), By Route of drug administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Transdermal) and By Distribution Channel (Retail, E-commerce, Veterinary Hospital, Clinic). The study on global animal health market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, Italy, China, India and Mexico). The study assesses the animal health market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Animal Health Market: Analysis By Type (Farm, Companion), By Products (Biologicals, Pharmaceuticals, Feed Additives), By Route of drug administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Transdermal), By Distribution Channel (Retail, E-commerce, Veterinary Hospital, Clinic), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)”, the global animal health market is projected to display a high growth represented by a CAGR of 5.63% during 2018 – 2023.

Over the recent years, global animal health market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including increase in protein demand, increase in pet ownership rates, rising incidences of zoonotic disease and changing lifestyle of the people favouring individualism. Moreover heightening focus on food safety, increasing focus on animal welfare, growing scope in emerging markets and consolidation of the market is expected to propel the demand for animal health. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of type, product, route of drug administration as well as distribution channel. By type, farm animal is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market, but companion animals are growing at a faster rate. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global animal health market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on pets is likely to drive the regional market.

The report titled “Global Animal Health Market: Analysis By Type (Farm, Companion), By Products (Biologicals, Pharmaceuticals, Feed Additives), By Route of drug administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Transdermal), By Distribution Channel (Retail, E-commerce, Veterinary Hospital, Clinic), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” has covered and analyzed the potential of global animal health market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global animal health market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Animal Health Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Animal Health Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type- Farm Animal, Companion Animal

• By Product – Biologicals, Pharmaceuticals, Feed additives

• By Route of Drug Administration- Oral, Parenteral, Topical and Transdermal

• By Distribution Channel – Retail, E-commerce, Veterinary Hospital and Clinic

Regional Market – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Animal Health Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type- Farm Animal, Companion Animal

• By Product – Biologicals, Pharmaceuticals, Feed additives

• By Route of Drug Administration- Oral, Parenteral, Topical and Transdermal

• By Distribution Channel – Retail, E-commerce, Veterinary Hospital and Clinic

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, Italy, India, China, Mexico (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Animal Health Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type- Farm Animal, Companion Animal

• By Product – Biologicals, Pharmaceuticals, Feed additives

• By Route of Drug Administration- Oral, Parenteral, Topical and Transdermal

• By Distribution Channel – Retail, E-commerce, Veterinary Hospital and Clinic

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Competitive Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Supply Chain Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Alivira Animal Health Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim, Zoetis, Elanco, Merck Animal Health, Chr. Hansen, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, ECO Animal Health, Bayer Animal Health, Dechra Pharmaceuticals.

Research Methodology

Strategic Recommendations

Animal Health Outlook

Animal Health Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)

Animal Health Market: Segmental Analysis

6.1 Animal Health Market Size, By Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Farm Animal Health Market Size, By Type, 2017 (%)

6.1.2 Companion Animal Health Market Size, By Type, 2023 (%)

6.2 Global Farm Animals Type Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.3 Global Companion Animals Type Market Size, By Value (2013-2023)

6.4 Global Animal Health Market Size, By Product : Breakdown(%)

6.4.1 Biological product Market Size, By Product, 2017 (%)

6.4.2 Pharmaceutical product Market Size, By Product, 2023 (%)

6.4.3 Feed additives product Market Size, By Product, 2023 (%)

Continued…………@#

