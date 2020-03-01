Global Animal Feed Additives Market Overview, Experiments, Evolution, Key Players and Forecast until 2025

This research report titled “Global Animal Feed Additives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Animal Feed Additives Market during the period between 2019 and 2025. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Animal Feed Additives Market.

Animal Feed Additives which are used for feeding the Swine Feeds, pig and other animals directly. There are many shape, such as pellets fed, powder feed, liquid feed, etc. Veterinary Feed Additives plays a vital role in the process of ensuring food safety along the entire livestock and aquaculture production and supply chain.

In global market, China is the world’s largest feed market in 2017, capturing about 30.27% of global veterinary feed additives production.

Global Animal Feed Additives market size will increase to 20000 Million US$ by 2025, from 16100 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Animal Feed Additives.

This report researches the worldwide Animal Feed Additives market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Animal Feed Additives breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Evonik

DuPont

DSM

Adisseo

BASF

ADM

Nutreco

Novusint

Cargill

Charoen Pokphand Group

Sumitomo Chemical

Kemin Industries

Biomin

Alltech

Addcon

Bio Agri Mix

Animal Feed Additives Breakdown Data by Type

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

Animal Feed Additives Breakdown Data by Application

Cattle Feeds

Sheep Feeds

Swine Feeds

Others

Animal Feed Additives Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Animal Feed Additives Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Animal Feed Additives Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Animal Feed Additives Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Animal Feed Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Minerals

1.4.3 Amino Acids

1.4.4 Vitamins

1.4.5 Enzymes

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Animal Feed Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cattle Feeds

1.5.3 Sheep Feeds

1.5.4 Swine Feeds

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Animal Feed Additives Production

2.1.1 Global Animal Feed Additives Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Animal Feed Additives Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Animal Feed Additives Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Animal Feed Additives Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Animal Feed Additives Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Animal Feed Additives Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Animal Feed Additives Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Animal Feed Additives Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Animal Feed Additives Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Animal Feed Additives Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Animal Feed Additives Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Animal Feed Additives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Animal Feed Additives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

