Global Animal Antimicrobials And Antibiotics Market is Segmented on the basis of Top Manufacturers Analysis Till 2025

An antimicrobial is an agent that kills microorganisms or inhibits their growth.[1] Antimicrobial medicines can be grouped according to the microorganisms they act primarily against. For example, antibiotics are used against bacteria and antifungals are used against fungi. They can also be classified according to their function. Agents that kill microbes are called microbicidal, while those that merely inhibit their growth are called biostatic. The use of antimicrobial medicines to treat infection is known as antimicrobial chemotherapy, while the use of antimicrobial medicines to prevent infection is known as antimicrobial prophylaxis.

Animal antimicrobials and antibiotics are antimicrobials which are used for animals.

North America was the most dominant regional animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market and accounted for almost one third of the total global demand followed closely by Europe. This trend was mainly due to growing urbanization, high disposable income and soaring demand for animal related products. Developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa have been witnessing substantial growth in the recent past and are expected to experience brisk growth over the next seven years. Central & South America is also projected to witness rapid animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market growth. Boom in animal protein demand and rise in companion animal ownership is anticipated to have direct impact on the animal antimicrobials and antibiotics regional market. Countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Japan are touted to experience brisk growth owing to rapid end-use industries growth.

The global Animal Antimicrobials And Antibiotics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Animal Antimicrobials And Antibiotics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Animal Antimicrobials And Antibiotics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Elanco Animal Health

Zoetis

Vetoquinol

Merck And

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva Sante Animale

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Virbac SA

Eli Lilly And Company

Sanofi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tetracyclines

Penicillins

Sulfonamides

Macrolides

Aminoglycosides

Lincosamides

Fluoroquinolones

Cephalosporins

Others

Segment by Application

Dairy Market

Animal Meat Market

Personal Pet Market

Cattle Market

Animal Food Market

