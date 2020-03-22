Global Aniline (CAS 62-53-3) Market Research Report 2017

In this report, the Global Aniline (CAS 62-53-3) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aniline (CAS 62-53-3) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In this report, the global Aniline (CAS 62-53-3) market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Aniline (CAS 62-53-3) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Aniline (CAS 62-53-3) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

BASF

Chemours

Bayer

Huntsman

Sumitomo Chemical

Volzhsky Orgsynthese

Tosoh

GNFC

Sinopec Nanjing Chemical

Connell Chemical

SP Chemicals

Tianji

Lanzhou Chemical

Shandong Jinling

Shandong Haihua

Wanhua Chemical

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Nitrobenzene Hydrogenation Reduction Method

Nitrobenzene Iron Powder Reduction Method

Aniline Chloride Method

Phenol Ammonia Method

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Aniline (CAS 62-53-3) for each application, including

Dye

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticide

Rubber Chemical

Other

