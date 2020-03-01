Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

This research report titled “Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market during the period between 2019 and 2025. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market.

Anhydrous aluminum chloride is an inorganic chemical compound that does not contain water molecules. It is a grayish-white or yellowish crystalline compound with a characteristic odor. It is used as a powerful Lewis acid catalyst in several chemical reactions, mainly in Friedel-Crafts alkylations and Friedel-Crafts acylations. Anhydrous aluminum chloride occurs in two forms: granule and powder.

The granule form segment is the fastest-growing segment of the anhydrous aluminum chloride market. The high demand for granular anhydrous aluminum chloride is primarily driven by its characteristics, such as excellent flow properties, particle size uniformity, small surface area, and increased compressibility.

Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride.

This report researches the worldwide Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Base Metal Group

BASF

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

Gulbrandsen

Kemira

Nippon Light Metal

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Nippon Soda

Juhua Group

Weifang Menjie Chemicals

Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Breakdown Data by Type

Granule

Powder

Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Breakdown Data by Application

Dyes and Pigments

Pesticides

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Hydrocarbon Resins

Fumed Alumina

Electrolytic Production of Aluminum

Titanium Dioxide

Others

Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Granule

1.4.3 Powder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Dyes and Pigments

1.5.3 Pesticides

1.5.4 Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

1.5.5 Hydrocarbon Resins

1.5.6 Fumed Alumina

1.5.7 Electrolytic Production of Aluminum

1.5.8 Titanium Dioxide

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production

2.1.1 Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

