Global Angle Grinder Market- Top Product, Consumption, Price, Analysis, Size to 2024

Angle grinder is a kind of tool that using high speed rotating thin grinding wheel and rubber wheel, wire wheel to grinding, cutting, cleaning, polishing metal, wood and stone artifacts.

This comprehensive Angle Grinder Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Scope of the Report:

There are three levels can differentiate angle grinder products. The industrial level brands include TTI, Fein and Hilit. Their products have the best performance, like longer durability and amazing flexibility, but the price of them will higher than other company’s products. The professional level brands include Bosch, Makita and Dewalt. Their products are most popular among public, for the reason that their angle grinders have a perfect balance between and performance. The common level brand, like Dongcheng Tools and other China brands, though their performance have a certain degree defect, however, due to the advantage of price, they also can achieve a satisfied sales result.

The downstream industries of angle grinder products are metal processing, wood processing and construction. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic and the development of emerging countries, the benefits made by construction will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the angle grinder products will show an optimistic upward trend.

The worldwide market for Angle Grinder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 2390 million US$ in 2024, from 1960 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Angle Grinder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch,Stanley Black and Decker,Makita,TTI,Hitachi,Hilti,Wurth,Fein,Dongcheng Tools,Positec Machinery,Devon,Ken Tools,Guoqiang Tools,Boda,Bosun.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electric Angle Grinder

Pneumatic Angle Grinder

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Metal Processing

Wood Processing

Construction

Others

