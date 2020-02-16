Global Aneurysm Clips Market 2019 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Aneurysm Clips Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.

The global Aneurysm Clips market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Clipping is a surgical procedure performed to treat an aneurysm. Aneurysm clipping is performed to block off an intact aneurysm from the blood vessels to prevent any further leaking of blood from the site.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Braun

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Jude Medical

Codman and Shurtleff

KLS Martin Group

inomed

Integra LifeSciences

Mizuho America

Stryker Corporation

RauMedic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Titanium

Cobalt

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Research Centers

Academic Institutes

Other

