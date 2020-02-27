Global Anesthesia Devices Market: Devices Market Segments, Devices Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are GE Healthcare, Dragerwerk, Mindray Medical, Penlon, Philips Healthcare, Airsep Corp.,3M, Alung Technologies Inc. and AstraZenaca

Description

The anaesthesia machine or Boyel’s machine is used by anaesthesiologists to administer the the process of anaesthesia. The most common type of anaesthesia machine used is the continuous flow anaesthetic machine which provides a continuous flow of medical gases (such as oxygen) mixed with an appropriate amount of anaesthetic vapour (for example isoflurane). The anaesthesia machine has evolved tremendously over the last decade with the introduction of features like ventilators, graphical screens, loops that offer a clearer picture of the patient etc.

Market Dynamics:

Continuous growth in the anaesthesia market is due to the adoption of anaesthesia information management system (AIMS). This has helped in doing away with the paper based record keeping to a more efficient electronic solution. There are various government supported statistical databases that are present in the market and that drive the market as well. Due to increased awareness about safety and due to technological advancement in anaesthetic devices, the demand is also increasing. Clinicians and home users are adopting compact size and low cost anaesthesia monitoring devices. However, due to constant changes and advancement in the anaesthesia industry it is becoming more and more difficult for anaesthesiologists to keep up with various anaesthesia machine technologies. Lack of after sales service of such devices also decreases the longevity of these devices and is a major challenge. The decrease in reimbursements provided by the government on medical equipments also is a major drawback faced by this industry.

Market Segmentation:

The global anaesthesia market can be segmented on the basis of anaesthesia devices and geography. The devices can include various types of machines such as anaesthesia monitors, anaesthesia machines, masks and accessories. Geographically the market can be segmented into North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France and Spain), Asia Pacific ((India, China, Japan, South Korea), and the Rest of the World (Brazil).

North America is the leading market in anaesthesia devices with a market share of X%. The second largest market is that of Europe with a market share of X%. However, due to increased per capita income in emerging nations and due to increased patient population market share of developing countries is said to increase in the anaesthesia devices market. The growing volume of surgical procedures automatically will increase the need for anaesthesia monitoring devices.

Key Players:

The key players in the field of anaesthesia devices are GE Healthcare, Dragerwerk, Mindray Medical, Penlon, Philips Healthcare, Airsep Corp.,3M, Alung Technologies Inc., AstraZenaca and so on.

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

Global Anesthesia Devices Market Segments

Global Anesthesia Devices Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Anesthesia Devices Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Anesthesia Devices Market Current Trends

Competition &Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Regional analysis for Feed Software Market includes

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

