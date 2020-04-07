In this report, the Global Andrographis Paniculata Extract Competition Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Andrographis Paniculata Extract Competition Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Andrographis paniculata extract is a kind of powder extracted from the andrographis paniculata plant, the main ingredient is andrographolide. Andrographis paniculata extract has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which can treatment of influenza with fever, sore throat, ulcers in the mouth or on the tongue, acute or chronic cough, etc.

First, the Andrographis Paniculata Extract industry concentration is not high; there are more than 40 manufacturers in the world.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Germany and USA. Such as Martin Bauer Group and Sabinsa, both have perfect products. As to India, the Bioprex has become a global leader. In China, the manufactures focus in Guangxi, Sichuan and Hunan province.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to raw material production site. There are international companies set up factories in China too, such as Martin Bauer Group and Pure & Green.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. As India is the major Andrographis Paniculata production market. There are several manufacturers in India. And some Chinese manufacturers import low-purity product to produce high-purity product.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is high. And many Chinese and Indian manufactures export their products to EU and North America.

Fifth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Andrographis Paniculata Extract will increase.

Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Andrographis Paniculata Extract market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Andrographis Paniculata Extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Andrographis Paniculata Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Martin Bauer Group

Sabinsa

Bioprex

Gurjar Phytochem

Mother Herbs

Pure & Green

Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients

Changzhou Natural Pharmaceutical

Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development

Hunan Zhengdi Biological

Sichuan Hongyi

Xi’an Changyue Phytochemistry

Sichuan Zhonghong

Guilin Sanling Biotech

Shaanxi Tianrun

Changsha LuYuan Bio-Tech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

0.05

0.1

0.2

0.3

0.5

0.98

Segment by Application

Feed

Liquid

Injection

