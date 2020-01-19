Global and regional analysis of Automotive Labels Market by Market Insights, dynamics, Revenue and Forecast by 2024

Automotive Labels market reports provides a comprehensive overview of the global market size and share. Automotive Labels market data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization

Automotive Labels Industry Overview:

Automotive Labels market size will grow from USD 5.96 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.96 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 4.96%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

This market is growing due to increasing parent industries such as automotive and packaging & labeling, mandatory compliance to the automotive labeling laws, rising demand of smart labels such as RFID & barcode, and rising demand for environmentally efficient labels production techniques. The emerging economies such as India, China, South Africa, and Brazil possess a great potential for the automotive labels market.

The major players in global Automotive Labels market include:



3M , UPM Raflatac , Avery Dennison Corporation , Sika AG , CCL Industries, Inc. , H.B. Fuller , Imagetek Labels , Lewis Label Products , Dunmore , Adhesive Research, Inc., , , , , , , , , ,

By Type

Warning & Safety Labels , Asset Labels , Branding Labels , Dome Labels , Other Automotive Labels

By Raw Material

Polypropylene , Polyethylene (PE) , Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) , Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) , Others

By Identification Technology

Barcode , Rfid , Hologram , Others,

By Printing Technology

Flexography , Offset , Digital Printing , Screen Printing , Others

By Mechanism

Pressure-Sensitive Labeling , Glue-Applied Labeling , Heat Transfer , In-Mold Labeling , Others

By Application

Exterior Labels , Engine Components , Interior Labels , Others ,

