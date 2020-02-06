Global Analog and Mixed Signal IP Market 2018 Segment by Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast to 2023

Analog and Mixed Signal IP market report (Request Sample Copy) delivers data about the landscapes which drive the development of Analog and Mixed Signal IP industry. The Analog and Mixed Signal IP market consists of large key companies who play a vital role in the production, manufacturing, sales, and distribution of the products.

The Global Analog and Mixed Signal IP Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14.2% over the forecast year 2018-2023.

Global Analog and Mixed Signal IP market research report provides crucial information related to overall Analog and Mixed Signal IP market with respect to market size, applications, end-user industry size, types, and various other factors.

Competitive Landscape: The report also presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. Analog and Mixed Signal IP Market Segment by Key Players SAVARTI, Synopsys, Inc., Rambus.com., Forza Silicon Corporation, Alphacore Inc., MIPS Technologies Inc., Chipus Microelectronics, Moortec Semiconductor Ltd.

Market Size Analysis by Years:

Historical Year: 2013-2017 || Base Year: 2017 || Estimated Year: 2018 || Forecast Year: 2018-2023

Key Developments in the Analog and Mixed Signal IP Market:

March 2018 – Synopsys acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited. This acquisition allows Synopsys to expand their DesignWare IP portfolio and help improve System on Chip design for high speed and data intensive programs. It will boost research and development activities of Synopsys.

December 2017 – Synopsys and Helic deliver unified Electromagnetic-aware Analog and RF Custom Design Flow. The result is a complete solution for electromagnetic-aware (EM-aware) layout and analysis of mixed-signal, analog, and RF designs. This collaboration will help accelerate the development of robust custom designs and improve the design flow.

Analog and Mixed Signal IP Market Report Covers the Following Regions US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, India, China, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Analog and Mixed Signal IP Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increasing Reusability of AMS Blocks

– Increasing Applications for Analog and Mixed Signal IP

