Global Amplifier ICs Market Research Report 2019

An audio amplifier increases the amplitude of a small signal to a useful level, all the while maintaining the smaller signal’s detail. This is known as linearity. The greater the amplifier linearity, the more the output signal is a true representation of the input.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Analog Devices

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

ALBIC

Diodes

Microchip

NJR

NXP

ON Semicondutor

Parallax

Renesas Electronics

Semtech

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Segment by Type

Class A Amplifiers

Class B Amplifiers

Class AB Amplifiers

Class D Amplifiers

Class G Amplifiers

Class DG Amplifiers

Class H Amplifiers

Segment by Application

Automotive

Personal Electronics

Professional Audio Systems

