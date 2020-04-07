In this report, the Global AMOLED Display Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global AMOLED Display Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An AMOLED display consists of an active matrix of OLED pixels generating light (luminescence) upon electrical activation that have been deposited or integrated onto a thin-film-transistor (TFT) array, which functions as a series of switches to control the current flowing to each individual pixel.

At present, the OLED Display industry is still in the developing stage, the world’s large production are mainly concentrated in Korea.The technology and market share is monopolized by Samsung and LG.Many manufacturers are in the research level and begin to mass production in 2015,Like EDO,established in 2012 in china, announce the AMOLED Display capacity is 15K/month. And JOLED Inc, joint venture of Japan Display, Sony and Panasonic,which set up to break the monopoly of samsung and LG, JOLED will mainly target laptops and tablets.

2. AMOLED will become the mainstream in future, and as PMOLED advantage will gradually be replaced by AM-OLED, market share will shrink, but the global OLED market stage is still the coexist of AM-OLED and PMOLED.

Due to the addition of manufacturers and project investments,Global OLED market have brought more competitive, but the manufacturers which mastered the core technology of OLED and has a long industrial chain business has a cost advantage.

With the development of consumer electronics and wearable devices, China will become the world’s largest OLED consumption market,many manufacturers have invested lot of money in the technology research and production line construction.

OLED Display is a high technology industry,especially the manufacturing material and equipment.With the downstream application area expand,the cost will decrease.If it replace the LCD/LED,the market is very huge. Although OLED Display brings a lot of opportunities, the research group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global AMOLED Display market is valued at 26100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 124300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on AMOLED Display volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall AMOLED Display market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SMD

LGD

SONY

Futaba Corporation

Sichuan CCO Display Technology

RITEK

Visionox

JOLED

EDO

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode(AMOLED Display)

Passive Matrix OLED(PMOLED)

Segment by Application

Smartphone, smart watch ,Wearable device, digital cameras, TV sets

MP3 players, radio decks for automobiles, small devices

