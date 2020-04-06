Global Ammunition Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Ammunition market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ammunition market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ammunition is the material fired, scattered, dropped or detonated from any weapon. Ammunition is both expendable weapons (e.g., bombs, missiles, grenades, land mines) and the component parts of other weapons that create the effect on a target (e.g., bullets and warheads). Nearly all mechanical weapons require some form of ammunition to operate.

USA and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 47.88% of the global consumption volume in total.

Ammunition has three types, which include small caliber ammunition, medium caliber ammunition and large caliber ammunition. And each type has application industries relatively. With increasing demand of defence and military, the downstream application industries will need more ammunition. So, ammunition has a huge market potential in the future.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents increasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Ammunition market was 9590 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 12800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2019 and 2025.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Ammunition, presents the global Ammunition market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Ammunition capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Ammunition by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

