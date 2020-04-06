Global Ammunition Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Ammunition market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ammunition market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Ammunition is the material fired, scattered, dropped or detonated from any weapon. Ammunition is both expendable weapons (e.g., bombs, missiles, grenades, land mines) and the component parts of other weapons that create the effect on a target (e.g., bullets and warheads). Nearly all mechanical weapons require some form of ammunition to operate.
USA and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 47.88% of the global consumption volume in total.
Ammunition has three types, which include small caliber ammunition, medium caliber ammunition and large caliber ammunition. And each type has application industries relatively. With increasing demand of defence and military, the downstream application industries will need more ammunition. So, ammunition has a huge market potential in the future.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents increasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Ammunition market was 9590 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 12800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2019 and 2025.
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Vista Outdoors
Rosoboronexport
Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition)
Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG)
FN Herstal
Nammo
Nexter
BAE Systems
Poongsan Defense
IMI (Israel Military Industries)
General Dynamics
Day & Zimmermann
Rheinmetall Defence
Finmeccanica
Bazalt
Zavod Plastmass
National Presto
China North Industries Corp (NORINCO)
CSGC
Market Segment by Product Type
Small Caliber Ammunition
Medium Caliber Ammunition
Large Caliber Ammunition
Market Segment by Application
Military
Law Enforcement
Civilian
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Ammunition status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Ammunition manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ammunition are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
