Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer Market Professional Survey Report 2018

Global Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ammonium Thiosulfate Fertilizer market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Ammonium thiosulfate fertilizer (ATF) is the most widely used fluid fertilizer that contains sulfur; it is composed of sulfur dioxide, elemental sulfur, and aqueous ammonia.

It is widely used in the fluid fertilizer industry to make a wide range of N-P-K-S fertilizers. However, it is not compatible with acidic solutions, and not with anhydrous ammonia. And it decomposes in the soil to form equal amount of sulfate, suitable to the S uptake patterns for most crops.

As for the region consumption, North America remained the largest market for ammonium thiosulfate in the world, with 56.33% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions include Europe and South America, which account for 27.87% and 9.42% respectively. The trading of ammonium thiosulfate is not frequent, though ammonium thiosulfate can be detected to be transformed from North America to South America. High price and transportation fee, and lacking awareness of sulfur fertilizer might be the main reason for the situation. As the development of ammonium thiosulfate in global regions, the market would be expanded greatly.

Fertilizer is the largest application of ammonium thiosulfate. Ammonium Thiosulfate is an excellent source of ammoniacal nitrogen that is quickly absorbed by the plant, which contains 12% nitrogen and 26% sulfur. Corn and grain are the most popular crops that use Ammonium thiosulfate fertilizer.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Tessenderlo Group

Rentech Nitrogen

Koch Fertilizer

TIB Chemicals AG

Kugler

Esseco UK

Juan Messina S.A.

Mears Fertilizer

Agrium

R.W. Griffin

Poole Chem

Plant Food

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Liquid Type

Solid Type

By Application, the market can be split into

Cash Crops

Grain

Corn

Other

