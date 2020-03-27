Global Ammonium Sulphate Trends and Forecast 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ammonium sulfate is an inorganic chemical compound with the chemical formula (NH4)2SO4. It contains 21 percent nitrogen in the form of ammonium ions and 24 percent sulfur as sulfate ions. The purified material takes the form of white granules or crystals. It is commonly used as a fertilizer and as an agricultural spray adjuvant for water soluble pesticides. It is also used in the preparation of other ammonium salts.

Ammonium and sulfuric acid are the main raw materials. Large manufacturers can manufacture raw materials for themselves, for example, BASF and Sinopec. Other manufacturers need to buy from others.

Ammonium Sulphate is mainly produced from coke-oven gas production route and caprolactam by-product production route. The share of coke-oven gas production route is decreasing in the recent years owing to government control, especially in China. Caprolactam by-product production route is the main production technology and accounted for 61.30% share in 2016.

Ammonium Sulphate are often applied in fertilizer, industrial use and food additive, of which fertilizer occupies the largest share.

The global Ammonium Sulphate market is valued at 3710 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3570 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ammonium Sulphate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ammonium Sulphate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Honeywell

DSM Chemicals

LANXESS

UBE

OCI Nitrogen

KuibyshevAzot

Domo Chemicals

JSC Grodno Azot

GSFC

Ostchem

Sinopec

Shandong Haili

Datang Power

Juhua

Zhejiang Hengyi

Tian Chen

Sanning

Hongye Group

Shandong Wolan Biology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Coke-Oven Gas Production Route

Caprolactam by-Product Production Route

Other

Segment by Application

Fertilizer

Industrial Use

Food additive

Other

