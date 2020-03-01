Global Ammonium Sulphate Market Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2025

The following research report is a compilation of high-end data that has been researched thoroughly to highlight the various trends prevailing across the Ammonium Sulphate market. This study is titled “Global Ammonium Sulphate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, which carefully examines several vital factors such as market share, market revenue, market dynamics and competitive scenario active in the target market for the period between 2019 and 2025.

Ammonium sulfate is an inorganic chemical compound with the chemical formula (NH4)2SO4. It contains 21 percent nitrogen in the form of ammonium ions and 24 percent sulfur as sulfate ions. The purified material takes the form of white granules or crystals. It is commonly used as a fertilizer and as an agricultural spray adjuvant for water soluble pesticides. It is also used in the preparation of other ammonium salts.

Ammonium and sulfuric acid are the main raw materials. Large manufacturers can manufacture raw materials for themselves, for example, BASF and Sinopec. Other manufacturers need to buy from others.

Ammonium Sulphate is mainly produced from coke-oven gas production route and caprolactam by-product production route. The share of coke-oven gas production route is decreasing in the recent years owing to government control, especially in China. Caprolactam by-product production route is the main production technology and accounted for 61.30% share in 2016.

Ammonium Sulphate are often applied in fertilizer, industrial use and food additive, of which fertilizer occupies the largest share.

Global Ammonium Sulphate market size will increase to 3570 Million US$ by 2025, from 3710 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of -0.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ammonium Sulphate.

This report researches the worldwide Ammonium Sulphate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Ammonium Sulphate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Honeywell

DSM Chemicals

LANXESS

UBE

OCI Nitrogen

KuibyshevAzot

Domo Chemicals

JSC Grodno Azot

GSFC

Ostchem

Sinopec

Shandong Haili

Datang Power

Juhua

Zhejiang Hengyi

Tian Chen

Sanning

Hongye Group

Shandong Wolan Biology

Ammonium Sulphate Breakdown Data by Type

Coke-Oven Gas Production Route

Caprolactam by-Product Production Route

Other

Ammonium Sulphate Breakdown Data by Application

Fertilizer

Industrial Use

Food additive

Other

Ammonium Sulphate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Ammonium Sulphate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ammonium Sulphate :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Ammonium Sulphate Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ammonium Sulphate Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ammonium Sulphate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Coke-Oven Gas Production Route

1.4.3 Caprolactam by-Product Production Route

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ammonium Sulphate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Fertilizer

1.5.3 Industrial Use

1.5.4 Food additive

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ammonium Sulphate Production

2.1.1 Global Ammonium Sulphate Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Ammonium Sulphate Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Ammonium Sulphate Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Ammonium Sulphate Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Ammonium Sulphate Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Ammonium Sulphate Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Ammonium Sulphate Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Ammonium Sulphate Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Ammonium Sulphate Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Ammonium Sulphate Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Ammonium Sulphate Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Ammonium Sulphate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Ammonium Sulphate Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Ammonium Sulphate Production by Regions

4.1 Global Ammonium Sulphate Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Ammonium Sulphate Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Ammonium Sulphate Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Ammonium Sulphate Production

4.2.2 United States Ammonium Sulphate Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Ammonium Sulphate Import & Export

4.3 Europe

TOC continued…!

