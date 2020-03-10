Global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4264337#ixzz5pQyvCVnP

Scope of the Report:

Production of the Top 3 manufacturers of ammonium sulfate fertilizer, PCI, DSM and APF, consist of approximately 40% of the entire production volume of the USA.

Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer is major application in Grain and Cash Crops, consist of approximately 90%

The growth rate of the USA Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Sales will decrease gradually in the time period of 2016 to 2021. At the same time, the growth rate of the USA Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Revenue will fluctuate a little possibly because of the challenging situation in sales.

The worldwide market for Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 440 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rentech(PCI)

APF

BASF

Agrium

OCI

Evonik

OSTCHEM Holding

PotashCorp

Honeywell

Yara

DSM

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

AS Fertilizers

AS based Blended Fertilizers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cash Crops

Grain

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 AS Fertilizers

1.2.2 AS based Blended Fertilizers

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Cash Crops

1.3.2 Grain

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Rentech(PCI)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Rentech(PCI) Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 APF

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 APF Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 BASF

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 BASF Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Agrium

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Agrium Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 OCI

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 OCI Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Evonik

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Evonik Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 OSTCHEM Holding

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 OSTCHEM Holding Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

