In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ammonium-sulfate-fertilizer-industry-analysis-and-trends-forecast-to-2025



Ammonium sulfate [(NH4)2 SO4] was one of the first and most widely used nitrogen (N) fertilizers for crop production，it is used primarily where there is a need for supplemental N and S to meet the nutritional requirement of growing plants. The active ingredients in it are nitrogen and sulfur. Correct use of this fertilizer maintains healthy nitrogen levels in the soil and, in the case of alkaline soils, helps to maintain a good pH balance. When used in excess, however, it can cause a range of undesirable plant conditions, such as excessive leaf growth, weak plant bodies, and excessive thatch in lawns.

Production of the Top 3 manufacturers of ammonium sulfate fertilizer, PCI, DSM and APF, consist of approximately 40% of the entire production volume of the USA.

Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer is major application in Grain and Cash Crops, consist of approximately 90%

The growth rate of the USA Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Sales will decrease gradually in the time period of 2016 to 2021. At the same time, the growth rate of the USA Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Revenue will fluctuate a little possibly because of the challenging situation in sales.

The global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer market is valued at 420 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Rentech(PCI)

APF

BASF

Agrium

OCI

Evonik

OSTCHEM Holding

PotashCorp

Honeywell

Yara

DSM

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

AS Fertilizers

AS based Blended Fertilizers

Segment by Application

Cash Crops

Grain

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ammonium-sulfate-fertilizer-industry-analysis-and-trends-forecast-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com