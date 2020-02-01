Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Market: Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast by 2025

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Ammonium Polyphosphate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its huge collection of research reports.

This report researches the worldwide Ammonium Polyphosphate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Ammonium Polyphosphate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Ammonium Polyphosphate (APP) are a class of ammonium salts. The physical properties of this class of chemicals vary as a function of the degree of phosphate condensation. Short-chain APP is water soluble, while longer chain APP has lower water solubility.

Ammonium polyphosphate (APP) usually has two types, such as APP I and APP II. They differ from their polymerization degree. Polymerization degree of APP I is generally lower than 100, while that of APP II is higher than 1000. APP II has lower water solubility than APP I. So, APP II is also used in flame retardant industry and APP I is used in liquid fertilizer industry. Affected by the policy, ammonium polyphosphate (APP) application share used in flame retardant industry will increase in the coming few years.

Currently, manufacturers of ammonium polyphosphate (APP) mainly concentrate in North America, Europe and China. Due to the technical barriers of APP II, APP I production is higher than that of APP II. Global main manufacturers are Clariant, ICL, Agrium and Changfeng Chemical, etc. During all regions, Europe ammonium polyphosphate (APP) production share is biggest and it was 36.58% in 2015. North America and China ammonium polyphosphate (APP) production share was separately 30.36% and 31.92% in 2015.

Global Ammonium Polyphosphate market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ammonium Polyphosphate.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Ammonium Polyphosphate capacity, production, value, price and market share of Ammonium Polyphosphate in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Clariant

ICL

Agrium

JLS Chemical

Budenheim

Changfeng Chemical

Sanwa Flame Retardant Technology

Jingdong Chemical

Kingssun Group

Lanyang Chemical

Zhejiang Longyou GD Chemical

Shifang Juyuan Chemical

Chuanhong Phosphorus Chemical

Ammonium Polyphosphate Breakdown Data by Application

Liquid Fertilizer Industry

Flame Retardant Industry

Others

Ammonium Polyphosphate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Ammonium Polyphosphate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Ammonium Polyphosphate capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Ammonium Polyphosphate manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

