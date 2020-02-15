Global Ammonium Phosphatides Market: Report on Recent Adoption 2027

The Report Ammonium Phosphatides Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Ammonium Phosphatide is generally used as an emulsifier in chocolate industry. It enables chocolate manufacturers to replace lecithin, thus imparting better viscosity control, ensuring consistent quality and fulfilling the requirements of stable supply. Ammonium Phosphatide is produced from ammonia and phosphorylated fatty acids which comes from rapeseed oil. It can also be produced synthetically and is practically water free. Ammonium phosphatide is also used in the manufacturing of vegetable fat-based coatings and is considered as the best alternative to lecithin in chocolate manufacturing. Ammonium Phosphatides remains neutral on taste and odor with most chocolates, when added up-to dosages of less than 1%. Furthermore it helps save cocoa butter up to 2%, thus significantly saving costs.

Ammonium Phosphatide inherent chemical properties makes it the best emulsifies for chocolate manufacturing. Thus, the global ammonium phosphatide market is expected to expand with a decent CAGR over the forecast period.

Ammonium Phosphatides Market: Drivers & Restraints

The major factors boosting the growth of Ammonium phosphatides market are rising demand for confectionary products and increasing concerns regarding cost saving and energy efficiency among most chocolate manufacturers. Furthermore, increasing preference for low-fat and low-calorie products across the globe is also pushing chocolate manufacturers to use ammonium phosphatide instead of lecithin. Any formulation containing lecithin consumes up-to 4% extra cocoa butter, thus adding high costs to the manufacturing process. As more companies venture into Ammonium Phosphatide with proper quality certification, confectionary companies will definitely shift their production methods from other emulsifiers. Furthermore, as energy become a key concern for most industries, ammonium phosphatide which helps saving cost by keeps the mixture less viscous is bound to see adoption.

However, as most of the demand for ammonium phosphatide is dependent on chocolate industry. The product has high uncertainty associated with the chocolate market and its demand. Furthermore, the rising health concerns and preference towards natural unprocessed products is also posing high restraint to the chocolate industry and thus to the demand for ammonium phosphatides.

Ammonium Phosphatides Market: Market Segmentation

The ammonium phosphatides market is segmented into three parts based on Origin, Usage, Application and End Use Industry:

Based on origin, the ammonium phosphatides market is segmented into:

Natural

Synthetic

Based on usage type, the ammonium phosphatides market is segmented into:

Emulsifier

Functional Additive

Other

Based on application type, the ammonium phosphatides market is segmented into:

Bakery

Confectionary

Dairy

Ice Cream

Fine Food

Margarine

Soy

Others

Based on application type, the ammonium phosphatides market is segmented into:

Food Industry

Polymer Industry

Others

Ammonium Phosphatides Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, ammonium phosphatides market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Ammonium phosphatides market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period as Chocolate Industry increasingly adopt ammonium phosphatide as a replacement to lecithin. Moreover as the number of manufacturers particularly in the European region rises the product is expected to see increased adoption in Western European countries. Since FDA approved the usage of ammonium phosphatide as an emulsifier in chocolate and vegetable fat coatings at a level of up to 0.7% in 2007 the product has seen increased adoption rate among prominent chocolate manufacturing companies based in North America and Europe. Henceforth, North America and Western Europe are dominant consumers of Ammonium Phosphatides, and are expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The Asia Pacific Exc. Japan’s ammonium phosphatide market is expected to expand with the most impressive CAGR, amid increasing demand for chocolate based confectionary products. Furthermore, as Global Chocolate giants such as Cadbury reposition their plants in Asia, demand for ammonium phosphatide in the region is expected to significantly rise. Latin America, Eastern Europe and Japan are also anticipated to witness high growth rates in terms of demand for ammonium phosphatides. Middle East and African countries are also increasingly showing high preferences for confectionary products and thus fuelling more demand for ammonium phosphatide from their growing F&B industry.

Ammonium Phosphatides Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in Global Ammonium Phosphatides market are:-

Palsgaard A/S

Nikko Chemicals Co., Ltd

Kerry Ingredients and Flavours

Ivanhoe Industries, Inc.

Tate & Lyle Plc

The Good Scents Company

Fine Organics

Beldem SA

BASF

Dow Corning Corporation

Cargill Inc.

DuPont

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/chemicals-and-materials/13623/ammonium-phosphatides-global-industry-analysis-market-research-reports

