Global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) Development Overview 2019

Ammonium Persulfate is a white, crystalline, odourless salt consisting of technically pure ammonium peroxodisulfate. It is a strong oxidizing agent that is used in polymer chemistry, as an etchant, and as a cleaning and bleaching agent.

Ammonium persulfate (APS) industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world ammonium persulfate (APS) industry. The main market players are United Initiators, PeroxyChem, Fujian ZhanHua Chemical, Yatai Electrochemistry, Ak-Kim and MGC Group. The production of ammonium persulfate (APS) will increase to 251383 MT in 2016 from 181213 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 6.84%.

The global production value of ammonium persulfate (APS) increases with the 5.31% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 73.73% of the global consumption volume in total.

Ammonium persulfate (APS) has two types, which include purity<99.0% ammonium persulfate (APS) and purity≥99.0% ammonium persulfate (APS). And each type has application industries relatively. With strong oxidizing property of ammonium persulfate (APS), the downstream application industries will need more ammonium persulfate (APS). So, ammonium persulfate (APS) has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance ammonium persulfate (APS) through improving technology.

The major production method of ammonium persulfate (APS) is electrolytic technology. The advanced degree of electrolytic technology depends on the structure of electrolytic cell. And the production cost of ammonium persulfate (APS) is also an important factor which could impact the price of ammonium persulfate (APS). The ammonium persulfate (APS) manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method. In China, the ionic membrane application is a major development trend.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity<99.0%

Purity≥99.0%

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Electronic Industry

Petroleum Industry

Textile Industry

Others

