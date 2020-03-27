In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ammonium-persulfate-aps-development-overview-2019
Ammonium Persulfate is a white, crystalline, odourless salt consisting of technically pure ammonium peroxodisulfate. It is a strong oxidizing agent that is used in polymer chemistry, as an etchant, and as a cleaning and bleaching agent.
Ammonium persulfate (APS) industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world ammonium persulfate (APS) industry. The main market players are United Initiators, PeroxyChem, Fujian ZhanHua Chemical, Yatai Electrochemistry, Ak-Kim and MGC Group. The production of ammonium persulfate (APS) will increase to 251383 MT in 2016 from 181213 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 6.84%.
The global production value of ammonium persulfate (APS) increases with the 5.31% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 73.73% of the global consumption volume in total.
Ammonium persulfate (APS) has two types, which include purity<99.0% ammonium persulfate (APS) and purity≥99.0% ammonium persulfate (APS). And each type has application industries relatively. With strong oxidizing property of ammonium persulfate (APS), the downstream application industries will need more ammonium persulfate (APS). So, ammonium persulfate (APS) has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance ammonium persulfate (APS) through improving technology.
The major production method of ammonium persulfate (APS) is electrolytic technology. The advanced degree of electrolytic technology depends on the structure of electrolytic cell. And the production cost of ammonium persulfate (APS) is also an important factor which could impact the price of ammonium persulfate (APS). The ammonium persulfate (APS) manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method. In China, the ionic membrane application is a major development trend.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition.
The global Ammonium Persulfate (APS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Ammonium Persulfate (APS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ammonium Persulfate (APS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
United Initiators
PeroxyChem
Fujian ZhanHua Chemical
Yatai Electrochemistry
Ak-Kim
Hebei Jiheng Group
Huaxing Chemicals
MGC Group
Shaanxi Baohua Technologies
Ansin Chemicals
VR Persulfates
Hongguan Chemical
ABC Chemicals
Stars Chemical
g
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Purity<99.0%
Purity≥99.0%
Segment by Application
Chemical Industry
Electronic Industry
Petroleum Industry
Textile Industry
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-ammonium-persulfate-aps-development-overview-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Chemical & Material market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Chemical & Material markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Chemical & Material Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Chemical & Material market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Chemical & Material market
- Challenges to market growth for Chemical & Material manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Chemical & Material Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
Crystal Market Reports supports organisations of all shapes and sizes in 82 countries. Our clients choose us because we not only save them time and money, but we understand that every organisations has its own unique set of challenges.