Global Ammonium Acetate Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2019 | TMR

Ammonium acetate is a white solid, derived from the reaction of acetic acid and ammonia. It is commercially available compound which is manufactured either by neutralizing acetic acid with ammonium carbonate or by the saturation of glacial acetic acid with dry ammonia gas. As the salt of a weak acid and base, ammonium acetate exhibits a number of distinctive properties. It is usually consumed as a biodegradable de-icing agent, reacted with acetic acid, for the thermal decomposition of non-ionic products, as a source of ammonia for organic synthesis in the Borch reaction, and as a catalyst in the Knoevenagel condensation. It is also used for the removal of contaminants via diffusion in dialysis as a part of protein purification process. Ammonium acetate is significantly used for replacing cell buffers with non-volatile salts in the preparation of samples of mass spectrometry owing to its volatile nature at low pressures. Besides these applications, ammonium acetate is widely consumed in food additives as an acidity regulator, and in pharmaceuticals in medicines and drug preparation.

The global market for ammonium acetate has been witnessing noticeable growth owing to growth of its application industries, such as food additives and pharmaceuticals. The demand for ammonium acetate is anticipated to rise on account of growing consumption of food and beverages coupled with increasing awareness regarding the use of functional food additives. Small, medium and large scale manufacturers of ammonium acetate are operating in the industry with different product and market focus. Key manufacturers have entered into several collaborations and agreements with other companies for the marketing of new products as well as garnering a larger share in the market. Being a functional chemical, ammonium acetate also has significant importance in the pharmaceutical industry. Emerging economies such as China widely consume ammonium acetate in pharmaceuticals including drug preparation, chemical medicine, and Chinese patent drug, which has grown rapidly over the years. Moreover, the government of China has raised concerns over pharmaceutical safety, leading to greater demand for high-grade ammonium acetate in the future.

Various manufacturers are significantly investing for the development of the pharmaceutical industry on account of its tremendous growth potential. Private research institutions as well as major pharmaceutical companies are looking forward for alternate ways to strengthen their product pipeline. These factors have significantly accounted for the growth of the ammonium acetate market in the pharmaceutical industry.

Growing food and beverages industry, change in trend towards natural additives from synthetic additives as well as growing demand for functional food additives due to rising health concerns are some of the major factors contributing towards the growth of the market. Growing demand for ammonium acetate in pharmaceuticals is also anticipated to contribute towards the growing demand for ammonium acetate. However, stringent government guidelines and regulations regarding the use of ammonium acetate in some applications are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Focus on research and development activities (R&D) for the development innovative food additives and pharmaceutical products through the use of ammonium acetate are expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Chutian Fine Chemical, Hongyang Chemical, Jarchem, Niacet, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Voctor Chemical, and Yafeng Chemical are some of the key manufacturers of ammonium acetate present in the market.