Global Amino Acid Water-soluble Fertilizers Market Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019

Amino acids are biological derivatives of organic compounds containing carboxylic acid (-COOH) and amine (-NH2) functional groups. The major elements of an amino acid are hydrogen, carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen, although other elements are also included in the side chains of various amino acids.
Amino acid fertilizers are completely soluble in water and thus are feasible to mix in the injector, sprayer, or the overall irrigation system. Use of amino acid water-soluble fertilizers provides several advantages such as stress resistance, chelating effect, equilibrium of soil and flora, and efficient protein synthesis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Haifa
Yara
Arab Potash
Omex
Israel Chemicals
Bunge
SQM
UralChem
ICL
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Solid Fertilizers
Liquid Fertilizers
Segment by Application
Horticulture
Crops
