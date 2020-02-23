Global Americas Hospital LIMS Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Hospital LIMS market is was valued at USD 215.72 million in 2017 growing at a significant CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Based on components, the market is segmented into service and software.
On the basis of product type, market is segmented into industry-specific and broad-based.
Based on application, the market is segmented into diagnostics, medical devices and others.
On the basis of delivery, market is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based and remotely hosted. In 2018, On-premise segment is likely to rule the market and is also projected to grow with the CAGR of 17.1% in the forecast period 2018-2025.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Global hospital LIMS market competition by top players include –
CliniSys Solutions Ltd. dominated the hospital LIMS market accounting largest market share followed by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Abbott along with other players such as
CliniSys Solutions Ltd.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Abbott
Illumina, Inc.
McKesson Corporation
LabWare
Roper Technologies, Inc.
Siemens AG
Novatek International
Shimadzu Corporation
Evansville
Agaram Technologies Pvt Ltd
CloudLIMS
Sysmed Solutions Limited
Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.
Continue…
Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12373
About us:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.
Contact us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Person: Sandeep Singh
URL: www.reportocean.com
Email: [email protected]
A result-oriented proactive professional having more than 5 years of experience in marketing/business development. I am an engaging and effective communicator with a proven track-record of working across different cultures keeping a strong focus on customer-care and B2B relationship building.