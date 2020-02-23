Global Americas Hospital LIMS Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Hospital LIMS market is was valued at USD 215.72 million in 2017 growing at a significant CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Based on components, the market is segmented into service and software.

On the basis of product type, market is segmented into industry-specific and broad-based.

Based on application, the market is segmented into diagnostics, medical devices and others.

On the basis of delivery, market is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based and remotely hosted. In 2018, On-premise segment is likely to rule the market and is also projected to grow with the CAGR of 17.1% in the forecast period 2018-2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Global hospital LIMS market competition by top players include –

CliniSys Solutions Ltd. dominated the hospital LIMS market accounting largest market share followed by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Abbott along with other players such as

CliniSys Solutions Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott

Illumina, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

LabWare

Roper Technologies, Inc.

Siemens AG

Novatek International

Shimadzu Corporation

Evansville

Agaram Technologies Pvt Ltd

CloudLIMS

Sysmed Solutions Limited

Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.

Continue…

