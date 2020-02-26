Global Ambient Lighting Market Insights, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

The global ambient lighting market is bifurcated on the basis of type, components, applications and region. The type is segmented into down lighting, surface mounted lighting, suspended lighting, track lighting and others. The components is segmented into hardware, software, services and others. The latest ambient lighting is widely used in these region as it can be helpful for the setting mood of the customer. The study reveals that ambient lighting is trending in North America region. These lighting elements can be used in conjunction with other sensory factors including sounds, haptic feedback and others. The LED ambient lighting has huge demand in the market as it is used in cartoon-style rendering where dark shadows may be undesirable and will increase the overall brightness of the room. For instance, LED ambient lighting is widely used in restaurants which has greater flexibility to change its color easily with little added expense

Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4196

In North America region, the ambient lighting demand is growing as imparts aesthetic look, modernization of infrastructure, low power consumption, and others. The prominent companies such as Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. (U.S.), Häfele GmbH & Co KG (Germany), are offering ambient lighting products for infrastructure projects, are driving the growth of the ambient lighting market for hardware. Moreover, the ambient lighting market is growing with the growing trend of digital technology. The latest technologies in smartphones are designed which minimize the number of lights in the screne.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global ambient lighting market are – Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), Enterprise Lighting LTD (U.S.), Unity Technologies SF (U.S.), Cree, Inc. (U.S.), Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. (U.S.), Häfele GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Pasolite (India), LIGMAN Lighting Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Thorn Lighting (U.K) and OSRAM Licht GmBH (Germany), among others.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, global ambient lighting market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with market share growth in the ambient lighting market. The ambient lighting is gaining huge demand due to low power consumption, low cost and others. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for ambient lighting during the forecast period.

Global Ambient lighting Market Segmentation

The global ambient lighting market is bifurcated on the basis of type, components, applications and region. The type is segmented intodown lighting, surface mounted lighting, suspended lighting, track lighting and others. The components is segmented into hardware, software, services and others. The applications is segmented residential, commercial (automotive, hospitals, offices) and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Global Ambient Lighting Market By Type:

Down Lighting

Surface Mounted Lighting

Suspended Lighting

Track Lighting

Others

Global Ambient Lighting Market By Components:

Hardware

Software

Services

Others

Global Ambient Lighting Market By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

– Automotive

– Hospitals

– Offices

Global Ambient Lighting Market By Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest Of The World

Intended Audience

Ambient lighting manufacturing companies

Original equipment manufacturers

Ambient lighting providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Continued…

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ambient-lighting-market-4196

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Ambient Lighting Market, By Type

Table 2 Ambient Lighting Market, By Components

Table 3 Ambient Lighting Market, By Applications

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Research Methodology

Figure 2 Ambient Lighting Market: By Type (%)

Figure 3 Ambient Lighting Market: By Components (%)

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]