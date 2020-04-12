In this report, the Global Aluminum Plates Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aluminum Plates Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Aluminum Plates market status and forecast, categorizes the global Aluminum Plates market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The global Aluminum Plates market is valued at 6016.8 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 7808.70 million US$ by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.44% during 2018-2024.

Top Aluminum Plates Players Covered in This report: Sales, Revenue and Market Share in 2018

Constellium

Kaiser Aluminum

Alcoa

Aleris

Hulamin

Kobelco

Vimetco

Furukawa-Sky

AMAG

KUMZ

Nippon Light Metal

GLEICH GmbH

Alimex

Nanshan Aluminum

Mingtai Al

Chalco

Alnan Aluminium

Jingmei Aluminium

Others

Market Breakdown by Type: Aluminum Plates Sales (K MT) and Revenue (Million US$)

2XXX

5XXX

6XXX

7XXX

8XXX

Others

Market Breakdown by Application: Aluminum Plates Sales (K MT)

Aerospace & Defense

Mechanical Engineering or Mold

Railway & Shipping Industry

Others

Note: The base year used for company profiles is 2018; where information was not available for the base year, the previous year was considered.

Unit Considered and Currency

The statistical unit used in this report is “K MT”, which is used to indicate the volume (sales, production, consumption) of Aluminum Plates by companies, regions, type and application covered in this report.

The currency used in the report is US dollar (USD)/US$, with market size indicated only in million USD.

For companies reporting their revenue/Revenue in million USD, revenue was collected from their annual reports, press news, interviewing and other sources like upstream suppliers, downstream customers and its competitors.

For companies that reported their revenues in other currencies, average annual currency exchange rate is used to convert the value to USD.

Currency exchange rates are converted to USD by using the average exchange rate for respective years until 2018.

Table Worldwide Top Regions Currency (Unit per USD)

01/2016 04/2016 07/2016 10/2016 01/2017 04/2017 07/2017 10/2017 01/2018 04/2018

EUR 0.92 0.87 0.90 0.91 0.93 0.92 0.85 0.86 0.80 0.81

GBP 0.70 0.68 0.86 0.82 0.79 0.77 0.76 0.75 0.70 0.71

INR 67.9 66.4 66.7 66.7 67.5 64.3 64.2 64.7 63.6 64.9

AUD 1.41 1.32 1.32 1.31 1.32 1.33 1.25 1.30 1.24 1.29

CAD 1.40 1.26 1.30 1.34 1.30 1.37 1.25 1.29 1.23 1.27

SGD 1.42 1.34 1.34 1.39 1.41 1.39 1.36 1.36 1.31 1.31

CHF 1.02 0.96 0.97 0.99 0.99 0.99 0.97 1.00 0.93 0.96

MYR 4.1 3.9 4.0 4.2 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.2 3.9 3.9

JPY 121 106 102 105 113 112 110 114 109 107

CNY 6.58 6.47 6.64 6.77 6.88 6.89 6.73 6.63 6.29 6.30

NZD 1.54 1.43 1.39 1.40 1.36 1.46 1.33 1.46 1.36 1.36

THB 35.7 34.9 34.8 35.0 35.1 34.6 33.3 33.2 31.3 31.2

HUF 287 272 279 281 287 287 258 267 249 253

AED 3.67 3.67 3.67 3.67 3.67 3.67 3.67 3.67 3.67 3.67

HKD 7.78 7.76 7.76 7.75 7.76 7.78 7.81 7.80 7.82 7.85

MXN 18.1 17.2 18.8 18.8 20.8 18.8 17.9 19.1 18.6 18.3

ZAR 15.9 14.2 13.9 13.5 13.5 13.4 13.2 14.1 11.9 12.0

PHP 47.7 47.0 47.1 48.4 49.7 50.3 50.5 51.6 51.4 52.0

SEK 8.58 8.03 8.55 9.02 8.75 8.86 8.08 8.37 7.87 8.36

IDR 13858 13182 13110 13051 13352 13329 13324 13557 13388 13749

SAR 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75

BRL 4.00 3.44 3.25 3.16 3.15 3.17 3.13 3.28 3.18 3.42

TRY 2.96 2.80 2.99 3.10 3.78 3.55 3.53 3.80 3.75 4.06

KES 103 101 101 101 104 103 104 104 102 101

KRW 1209 1145 1112 1146 1152 1138 1122 1117 1068 1067

EGP 7.83 8.89 8.86 8.88 18.84 18.12 17.91 17.64 17.68 17.66

IQD 1106 1106 1182 1174 1186 1183 1165 1165 1185 1185

NOK 8.68 8.05 8.45 8.26 8.24 8.58 7.90 8.18 7.70 7.77

KWD 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.30

RUB 75.7 65.7 66.0 63.3 60.1 57.0 60.1 58.4 56.2 60.3

Source: https://www.xe.com and QYResearch

The currency of global top regions is based on mid-market rates.

