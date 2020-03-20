Global Aluminum Pigments Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Aluminum Pigments market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aluminum Pigments market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aluminum pigments are produced almost exclusively using a wet-milling process that involves mineral spirits or other solvents. When aluminum powder is milled into a pigment, the geometry of the particles forms different shapes. For example, pigments used in plastics come in three different shapes. They resemble a flat cornflake, a flat ellipse and a sphere. Mirror-like pigments are produced through a vapor deposition process when a thin aluminum layer is deposited on a carrier film. The metallized film is run through a solvent tank where the release coating is dissolved. The remaining aluminum layer is removed to form coarse reflective aluminum pigment flakes.

Aluminum pigments appear to have color because they absorb some wavelengths of light more readily than other wavelengths (selective absorption). In contrast to a dye, a pigment generally is insoluble and will not combine with the substrate. This is a vital advantage when absorption-prone materials are used. The appearances created by aluminum pigment range from metallescence (a colored pearlescent effect), a “liquid metal” appearance, a high or pinpoint sparkle and the glitter effect. Pigments can appear low-sheen or exceptionally bright, depending on the surface polish. These light-absorption and reflective factors contribute to the different appearances of paints and coatings used in the automotive industry.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Floating Aluminum Pigment

Non-floating Aluminum Pigment

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastics

Personal Care Products

