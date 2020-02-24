Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Overview, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate and Research Report 2019

Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Research Report 2019” provides an in-depth analysis of the Aluminum Nitride with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house).The research study examines the Aluminum Nitride on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

The whole supply chain of Aluminum Nitride has been explained with statistical details with a special emphasis on various upstream and downstream components. The current trends pertaining to the demand, supply, and sales of Aluminum Nitride, together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market.

The global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aluminum Nitride (AIN) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aluminum Nitride (AIN) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Okuyama Corporation

H.C. Starck

Toyo Aluminium K.K.

Surmet Corp

Accumet Materials

THRUTEK Applied Materials

HeFei MoK Advanced Material

Desunmet Ceramic Material

Eno High-Tech Material

Pengcheng Special Ceramics

Maite Kechuang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Direct Nitridation Method

Carbothermal Reduction and Nitridation Method

Segment by Application

Electrical Component

Thermal Conductive Material

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aluminum Nitride (AIN)

1.2 Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Direct Nitridation Method

1.2.3 Carbothermal Reduction and Nitridation Method

1.3 Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electrical Component

1.3.3 Thermal Conductive Material

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Production

3.4.1 North America Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

