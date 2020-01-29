Global Aluminum-Nickel Catalyst Market Shares, Revenues, Economy & Developments 2018

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Aluminum-Nickel Catalyst Market (By Type, By End-Use Industry, By Region, By Country): Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021) – (By Type – Activated, Non-Activated; By End-User Industry – Refinery, Chemical, Others; By Region – North America, Europe, APAC, ROW; By Country – U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, India, China, Japan, Brazil)” to its huge collection of research reports.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global aluminium nickel catalyst market on the basis of Type Activated and Non-Activated; By End-Users Refinery Industry, Chemical Industry and Others; By Region – North America, Europe, APAC, ROW; By Country U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, India, China, Japan, Brazil.

Global Aluminum Nickel Catalyst Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.34% during 2016 2021. The strong growth of aluminum nickel catalyst market is attributed to the increased demand by the refinery industry, chemicals as well as the polymers industry. The aluminum nickel catalyst market is expected to register a substantial growth in the near future. Rising prominence of Green Chemistry, increased demand for advanced catalytic technologies as well as reactivation of spent raney nickel catalyst are some of the emerging trends in the global aluminum nickel catalyst market.

Refinery Industry holds the major percentage share in the total market by end-user and is projected to display a faster growth in the future. Among the regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share mainly due to increasing population, higher disposable incomes, and the growing automotive and construction industry.

Scope of the Report

The report provides coverage by Type, by End-Users, by Region and by Country:

By Type

Activated

Non-Activated

By End-Users

Refinery Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW

By Country

US

Canada

France

U.K.

Germany

France

Netherlands

China

India

Japan

Brazil

Report Highlights:

Primary Research: Interviews conducted with key management people to gain quality responses and deeper insights.

Secondary Research: Data and insights from industry associations, annual reports, company presentations, premium journals and internal database.

Actual Period: Historical and current market sizing (2012-2015)

Forecast Period: Projected market sizing (2016E-2021F)

Companies Covered: BASF SE, Hangzhou Jiali metal Technology Co.,Ltd., Evonik In-dustries AG, Vineeth Chemicals, Johnson Matthey, Haldor Topsoe A/S, W. R. Grace & Co., Axens, Sigma Aldrich, Alfa-Aesar

Strategic Recommendations

