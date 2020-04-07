In this report, the Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aluminum Foil Packaging refers to the aluminum foil material which is used in the packaging industry. The aluminum foil used for packing materials is aluminium prepared in thin metal leaves with a thickness less than 0.2 mm (7.9 mils); thinner gauges down to 6 micrometres (0.24 mils) are also commonly used.

Currently, the world’s leading consumer of aluminum foil packaging market in Europe and North America, while the aluminum foil packaging consumption in China and Asia is far below the level of the above areas, especially in China, in all aluminum foil consumption, packaging materials only about 25%.

But China is the world’s fastest growing area as to consumption of aluminum foil packaging, in recent years, compound annual growth rate remained at around 13%, which increased significantly in the areas of food and pharmaceutical packaging.

But with the upstream raw material prices continue to decline, resulting in most of the manufacturers of aluminum foil gross margin decreased to some extent.

Currently, as to the aluminum foil industrial structure, the aluminum industry structure needs to adjust right now, while subject to the lock of technology in China, the current production of aluminum foil products in the region is difficult to enter the national high-end market, Technology directly affects the pace of Chinese products to enter the international market.

As to the downstream market, at present, Europe and America aluminum foil packaging has been very mature, and in Asia, compared to China, Korea and Japan, the development of aluminum foil packaging is more mature, but still below the level of Europe and the United States, but in Japan in pharmaceutical aluminum foil packaging has a great advantage.

Overall, the current global aluminum foil packaging market is large, while develop rapidly, compared to primary aluminum, the added value of the product is much more, so the study group take attitude optimistic about the industry.

The global Aluminum Foil Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aluminum Foil Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aluminum Foil Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Heavy gauge foil

Medium gauge foil

Light gauge foil

Other

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical packaging

Cigarette packaging

Food packaging

Other

