In this report, the Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aluminum Extruded Products Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Aluminum Extruded Products market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Aluminum Extruded Products breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Aluminum extrusion is a technique used to transform aluminum alloy into objects with a definitive cross-sectional profile for a wide range of uses. The extrusion process makes the most of aluminums unique combination of physical characteristics. Its malleability allows it to be easily machined and cast, and yet aluminum is one third the density and stiffness of steel so the resulting products offer strength and stability, particularly when alloyed with other metals.

The market for aluminum-extruded products is growing due to increase in demand from end-use industries such as construction, machinery & equipment, automotive, and mass transport. The growth of this market is fueled by the growth of its end-use industries. Along with the same, the rise in demand for sustainable & recyclable aluminum material has fueled the market for aluminum-extruded products. Emerging economies such as India, South Africa, Brazil, and oil-centric GCC (Gulf Cooperation Countries) possess a great potential for the aluminum-extruded products market.

Based on end-users, the automotive sector is expected to grow rapidly with the boom in the automotive industry and the increase in the use of Aluminum Extruded products by the automotive manufacturers. The increasing concern of the automobile users for greenhouse gas emissions is also contributing to the growth of the market. The growth of automotive sector in the Aluminum Extruded Products is also expected to be due to factors such as increasing emphasis on the lightweight cars and the introduction of various government initiatives for encouragement of foreign direct investments.

China presently accounts for more 40 per cent of the global market share. During the forecast period it is expected to grow at a rate of 8 per cent. The increase in industrial consumption of extruded aluminium will drive the market in China.

India is a fledgling market for aluminium extrusions. Current per capita consumption of aluminium extrusion here is amongst the lowest in the world. But the country holds immense potential. Indias infrastructure is undergoing a major overhaul. Smart cities are coming up; metro railway networks are being built across Tier 1 cities. And with the recent onslaughts of e-commerce, preferences of contemporary urban Indians are changing day in and day out. To keep pace with these changing socio-economic trends, core and ancillary industries such as aluminium extrusions are bringing out solutions that are global in their concepts, yet perfectly fitted for the local usage. It seems Indian aluminium makers are finally repositioning themselves in the global value chain. This was much needed given the cyclicality of aluminium business, capacity built-up from time to time, and price volatility. With the Central government betting big on Make in India, more aluminium extrusion manufacturers and suppliers are expected come on stream with the vision to grow through planned investment and strategic expansion.

Aluminium extrusion market worldwide is highly fragmented with only a handful of big players dominating the spectrum. Among the top aluminium extruders are the brands like Alcoa, Hindalco-Novelis, Hydro-Sapa, Gulf Extrusion, EGA, Constellium, and Kaiser Aluminum. With demand for aluminium extrusion products growing stronger, more manufacturers and suppliers are expected to join the league. For that to happen a more conducive international trade environment is needed where there will be fair competition and faster adoption of technology across the borders.

Global Aluminum Extruded Products market size will increase to 110700 Million US$ by 2025, from 70500 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aluminum Extruded Products.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Aluminum Extruded Products capacity, production, value, price and market share of Aluminum Extruded Products in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sapa AS

Alcoa

Constellium

Hindalco Industries

Kaiser Aluminum

ALUPCO

Gulf Extrusions

TALCO

Aluminum Corporation of China

China Zhongwang

Aluminum Extruded Products Breakdown Data by Type

Mill-finished

Powder-coated

Anodized

Aluminum Extruded Products Breakdown Data by Application

Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery & Equipment

Others

Aluminum Extruded Products Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Aluminum Extruded Products Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Aluminum Extruded Products capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Aluminum Extruded Products manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aluminum Extruded Products :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



