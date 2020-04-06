In this report, the Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aluminum electrolytic capacitors are consumed in many of the key end products that drive the global high-technology economy and are used for bypass, decoupling, filtering and burst power on consumer, professional and mission critical circuits. Major end product markets include TV sets and home theatre equipment; desktop and notebook computers, automobiles, telecommunications infrastructure equipment, defense electronics, medical devices and power transmission and industrial device end-markets.

The market for aluminum electrolytic capacitors has been challenging during the past year, with declining sales to the computer and consumer AV markets, offset by increased demand from the automotive, wireless base station, robotic, machine tool and renewable energy segments. This disparity in demand is causing a shift in global consumption of aluminum electrolytic capacitors based on configuration, with increases in demand for axial leaded designs for automotive and snap-mount and screw terminal designs for industrial and renewable energy end-use markets. However we note stagnation or weakness in the larger markets for radial leaded and vertical chip capacitors consumed in consumer audio and video imaging equipment and computer and computer peripherals.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aihua (China)

Barker Microfarads (USA)

Capacitor Industries (USA)

CapXon International Electronic (Hong Kong)

Cornell Dubilier Electronics (USA)

DuraCap International (Canada)

Elna (Japan)

Elna America (USA)

EPCOS (Germany)

Guangdong Fenghua High-tech (China)

Hitachi (Japan)

Hitano Enterprise (Taiwan)

Kemet (USA)

Lelon Electronics (Taiwan)

Liket (Taiwan)

Man Yue Technology Holdings (Hong Kong)

Nantong Jianghai Capacitor (China)

NIC Components (USA)

Nichicon (Japan)

Nippon Chemi-Con (Japan)

Panasonic (Japan)

Rubycon (Japan)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

Tantalum Capacitors

Film Capacitors

Super Capacitors

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Computers & Peripherals

Telecommunications

Automotive

Others

