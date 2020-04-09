Global Aluminum Cylinder Head Market – Competitive Insights, Influencing Factors, Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2025)

Global aluminum cylinder head market has been witnessing growth, owing to the rapidly growing automotive industries. Also, stringent government regulations regarding environmental pollution in developed countries have led the manufacturers to design efficient combustion systems, which uses aluminum cylinder heads. These factors are together contributing to the growth of aluminum cylinder head market.

Market Overview:

A cylinder head is a fundamental part of an ignition motor. It passes on air and fuel to the cylinder chamber and fills inside the chambers. In most of the four-stroke motors, the cylinder head mounts the whole valve gear and gives the fundamental structure for housing gas-exchange valves similar to spark plugs and injectors. The demand for aluminum cylinder heads is driven by the growing automotive industry in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, the decline in the overall weight of the vehicle to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emission has escalated the demand for aluminum cylinder heads.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for aluminum cylinder head market.

Market segmentation:

By Type:

Low Pressure Casting

Gravity Casting

Others

By Application:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

Major companies operating in the market:

Air Flow Research

Edelbrock

DART MACHINERY

Brodix

Paeco imports Inc

All Pro

Nemak

