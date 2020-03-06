Global Aluminum Composite Panels Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Global production and market of Aluminum Composite Panels can be divided into three big markets: China, Europe and USA. Aluminum Composite Panels’s production process has developed for half a century. Technologically it’s very mature. Chinese cheap material and high automation level makes it very competitive in global market. Many other region producers such as Japan, USA, EU and Taiwan have moved their factory to China. The global leading players in this market are 3A Composites, Alcoa, CCJX and Goodsense, which accounts for about 24.34% of total production value.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Aluminum Composite Panels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 6600 million US$ in 2024, from 5050 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Aluminum Composite Panels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.