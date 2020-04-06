In this report, the Global Aluminum Casting Market Research and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aluminum Casting Market Research and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-aluminum-casting-market-research-and-forecast-2019



Casting is a simple, inexpensive and versatile way of forming aluminum into a wide array of products. Such items as power transmissions and car engines and the cap atop the Washington Monument were all produced through the aluminum casting process.

China is a big aluminum casting consumption country, but it is not strong country. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of aluminum casting.

In application, aluminum casting downstream is wide and recently aluminum casting has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive, aerospace &military, Engineering Machinery and general industrial machinery and others. Globally, the aluminum casting market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive which accounts for nearly 51.72% of total downstream consumption of aluminum casting in global.

The global Aluminum Casting market is valued at 37500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 51700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aluminum Casting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aluminum Casting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alcoa

Dynacast International

Gibbs Die Casting

Ryobi

Bodine Aluminum

Martinrea Honsel

Leggett & Platt

United Company Rusal

Nemak

Rockman Industries

Endurance

Alcast Technologies

CHALCO

China Hongqiao

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Die Casting

Permanent Molding Casting

Sand Casting

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Military

Engineering Machinery

General Industrial Machinery

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-aluminum-casting-market-research-and-forecast-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com