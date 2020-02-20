MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Aluminum Casting Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 120 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Aluminum Casting Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Casting is a simple, inexpensive and versatile way of forming aluminum into a wide array of products. Such items as power transmissions and car engines and the cap atop the Washington Monument were all produced through the aluminum casting process.

Scope of the Report:

China is a big aluminum casting consumption country, but it is not strong country. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of aluminum casting.

In application, aluminum casting downstream is wide and recently aluminum casting has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive, aerospace andmilitary, Engineering Machinery and general industrial machinery and others. Globally, the aluminum casting market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive which accounts for nearly 51.72% of total downstream consumption of aluminum casting in global.

The worldwide market for Aluminum Casting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 48200 million US$ in 2024, from 37500 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Aluminum Casting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Alcoa

Dynacast International

Gibbs Die Casting

Ryobi

Bodine Aluminum

Martinrea Honsel

Leggett and Platt

United Company Rusal

Nemak

Rockman Industries

Endurance

Alcast Technologies

CHALCO

China Hongqiao

Market Segment by Type, covers

Die Casting

Permanent Molding Casting

Sand Casting

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Aerospace and Military

Engineering Machinery

General Industrial Machinery

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Aluminum Casting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aluminum Casting, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aluminum Casting in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Aluminum Casting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Aluminum Casting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Aluminum Casting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aluminum Casting sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

