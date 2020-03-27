Global Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) Professional Analysis Report 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aluminum fluoride (AlF3) is a white powder, which is mainly used as an additive for the production of primary Aluminum metal. It essentially lowers the melting point of the alumina feed and together with cryolite; it increases the electrolyte’s conductivity of the solution, reducing the electric power consumption. Aluminum fluoride is also used as catalyst of organic synthesis and materials of synthetic cryolite.

The production of Aluminum is the largest application of aluminum fluoride. As essential additives, nearly 20 kg aluminum fluoride is required for the production of 1 MT Aluminum.

Market competition is intense. Do-Fluoride, Hunan Nonferrous, Fluorsid and Hongyuan Chemical are the leaders of the industry. With the stricter environment protect policies, many factories from China facing the risk of stopping production and technology improvement. On the other hand, due to the higher price, some Europe Companies like UC RUSAL are also planning to build new production line.

The global Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) market is valued at 1550 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1710 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

