Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market 2019 Driving Factors & Status by Key Manufacturers, Suppliers : Accuride, Borbet

This industry study presents the global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Aluminium Alloy Wheel production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Aluminium Alloy Wheel in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Borbet, Ronal Wheels, etc.

Aluminum Alloy Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum alloy wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle.

The Global production of the aluminum alloy wheel is about 300 Million Unit in 2015. The production region is relative concentrate. The main manufacture region is concentrated in the Asia. China is the largest production country.

In the future, the aluminum alloy wheel will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.

Global Aluminium Alloy Wheel market size will reach 21200 million US$ by 2025, from 19300 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aluminium Alloy Wheel.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Borbet

Ronal Wheels

Enkei Wheels

Superior Industries

Alcoa

Iochpe-Maxion

Uniwheel Group

Accuride

YHI International Limited

Topy Group

CITIC Dicastal

Lizhong Group

Wanfeng Auto

Kunshan Liufeng

Zhejiang Jinfei

Yueling Wheels

Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

Anchi Aluminum Wheel

Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

Aluminium Alloy Wheel Breakdown Data by Type

Casting

Forging

Other

Aluminium Alloy Wheel Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Aluminium Alloy capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Aluminium Alloy manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aluminium Alloy Wheel :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Aluminium Alloy Wheel market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Aluminium Alloy Manufacturers

Aluminium Alloy Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Aluminium Alloy Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

