Global Alternators market – industry analysis, share, growth, trends and forecast from 2019-2024

Alternators are equipment which can convert mechanical energy into electrical energy. Like motors, alternators are also consisting of stator and rotor. The rotor consists of a coil of wire wrapped around an iron core. Surrounding the rotor is another set of coils, three in number, called the stator, which is fixed to the shell of the alternator, and does not turn.

Emergency power alternators are widely used in the hospital, airport and factories. The power of emergency power alternator varies from several kilo watts to several megawatts with applications. These alternators are supplied by many companies, among them Caterpillar and Cummins are the most known.

No matter for automotive or power generation, the alternator industry in China is developing faster than USA and Europe, where the industry and technology is relative mature. As expected, China alternator industry will occupy larger market share in the next several years, though the economic slowdown.

Alternators Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

This report studies the global Alternators market status and forecast, categorizes the global market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Alternators market will register a 0.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 27000 million by 2024, from US$ 25800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Alternators business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Alternators market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

less than5KW

5KW-10MW

greater than10MW

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Solar Energy

Wind Energy

Hydro Energy

Biomass Energy

Ocean Energy

Geothermal Energy

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Alternatorsconsumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Alternatorsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Alternatorsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Alternators with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Alternators submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

