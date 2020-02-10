Global Alternative Sweetener Market to Cross US$15 bn by 2021, Rising Demand for Low-Calorie Foods to Spur Growth

The global alternative sweetener market is likely to experience a modest but reliable rate of growth over the coming years. One of the key drivers in favor of the global alternative sweetener market currently is the increasing demand for healthier low-calorie foods, especially in urban areas of core market regions. Manufacturers in the market are trying to develop and launch multiple types of sugar substitutes, primarily propelled by the rising health consciousness among consumers. The global alternative sweetener market is further driven by the rising sugar prices.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4792

Recent studies have shown that there is little to no link between cancer and the consumption of low-calorie sweeteners. On the other hand, natural alternative sweeteners are valuable for those trying to managing their calorie count by either cutting down on carbohydrates or are looking to improve their overall health. The currently growing health consciousness among consumers is caused by the growing rates of obesity and diabetes, along with a number of other chronic health issues.

The global alternative sweetener market is expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2015 to 2021. It was evaluated at US$11.5 bn in 2014 and is expected to reach US$15.4 bn by the end of 2021.

North America Likely to Continue Leading Demand for Alternative Sweeteners

The global alternative sweetener market’s regional segmentation includes the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Among these, North America had taken up the leading share in the global alternative sweetener market for 2014, a factor attributed to the growing obesity epidemic, increasing risks associated with cardiovascular diseases, and the growing number of patients suffering from diabetes. Food and beverage makers in North America are concentrating hard on the development and commercialization of low calorie and sugar free products to meet the consumers need in North America.

Key players in the alternative sweetener market include Tate & Lyle Plc, Cargill, Incorporated, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères S.A., and The NutraSweet Company.