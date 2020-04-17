Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An alternative fuel vehicle (AFV) is a vehicle that runs on substances other than the conventional petroleum gas and diesel.
The classification of Alternative Fuel Vehicle includes Electricity, Natural Gas /Compressed Natural Gas and Others, and the proportion of Electric vehicle in 2018 is about 66.48%.Alternative Fuel Vehicle is widely used in home use and commercial use. The most proportion of Alternative Fuel Vehicle is home use, and consumption proportion in 2018 is about 84.69%.
China is the largest consumption region of Alternative Fuel Vehicle, with a consumption market share nearly 39.08% in 2018. Europe is the second largest consumption of Alternative Fuel Vehicle, enjoying production market share nearly 25.61% in 2018.
Market competition is not intense. Tesla, BMW Group, BYD, Yutong, Daimler AG, BAIC, Renault, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors, SAIC, Geely, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market was valued at 96890 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 261030 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV).
This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV), presents the global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
Tesla
BMW Group
BYD
Yutong
Daimler AG
BAIC
Renault
Toyota Motor Corporation
General Motors
SAIC
Geely
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Volkswagen
Chery
JMCG
JAC
Ford
Hyundai
Dongfeng
Zotye
Mitsubishi
Honda
Changan
Market Segment by Product Type
Electric Vehicle
Natural Gas/Compressed Natural Gas
Others
Market Segment by Application
Home Use
Commercial Use
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
