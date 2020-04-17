Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An alternative fuel vehicle (AFV) is a vehicle that runs on substances other than the conventional petroleum gas and diesel.

The classification of Alternative Fuel Vehicle includes Electricity, Natural Gas /Compressed Natural Gas and Others, and the proportion of Electric vehicle in 2018 is about 66.48%.Alternative Fuel Vehicle is widely used in home use and commercial use. The most proportion of Alternative Fuel Vehicle is home use, and consumption proportion in 2018 is about 84.69%.

China is the largest consumption region of Alternative Fuel Vehicle, with a consumption market share nearly 39.08% in 2018. Europe is the second largest consumption of Alternative Fuel Vehicle, enjoying production market share nearly 25.61% in 2018.

Market competition is not intense. Tesla, BMW Group, BYD, Yutong, Daimler AG, BAIC, Renault, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors, SAIC, Geely, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market was valued at 96890 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 261030 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV).

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV), presents the global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Tesla

BMW Group

BYD

Yutong

Daimler AG

BAIC

Renault

Toyota Motor Corporation

General Motors

SAIC

Geely

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Volkswagen

Chery

JMCG

JAC

Ford

Hyundai

Dongfeng

Zotye

Mitsubishi

Honda

Changan

Market Segment by Product Type

Electric Vehicle

Natural Gas/Compressed Natural Gas

Others

Market Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Alternative Fuel Vehicle (AFV) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

