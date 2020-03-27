In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-alpha-olefin-sulfonate-aos-industry-analysis-report-2019



Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) is a kind of surfactant, normal alpha olefins are excellent intermediates for producing alpha olefin sulfonate (AOS) surfactants. These surfactants provide outstanding detergency, high compatibility with hard water, and good wetting and foaming properties. AOS is free of skin irritants and sensitizers, and it biodegrades rapidly. It is used in high-quality shampoos, light-duty liquid detergents, bubble baths, and heavy-duty liquid and powder detergents. It is also used in emulsion polymerization. C14-C16 AOS blends are frequently used in liquid hand soaps.

This report is based on liquid AOS (35%), all AOS (35%-42%) Products approximate to AOS (35%), Paste AOS (70%) and solid AOS (≥90%) products is converted to AOS (35%).

Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS), is a kind of surfactant. The weight percent of Active Matter usually varies from 35-42% (liquid), about 70% (paste), >90% (powder or needles). The Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) is mainly used for shampoos, body wash, washing powder, liquid soaps, industrial detergent, etc., while the end purpose as Personal Care, Home Care, Industrial Applications and Others.

The production processes of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) are mainly from Ballestra, Chenithon, Zijingshi Chemicals, etc.

The global average price of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) changed a lot in 2013-2017, from about 627 $/MT in 2013 to 519 $/MT in 2017. The price of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) is influenced by the oil & gas industry globally.

The global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market is valued at 160 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Stepan

AK ChemTech

Godrej

Pilot Chem

Lion Specialty Chem

Solvay

Taiwan NJC

Huntsman

Akzo Nobel N.V

Kao Chem

Clariant

Enaspol A.S

Bendale Chem

Fogla Corp

Colonial Chem

Zanyu Tech

Resun Auway Ind

Sinolight Chem

Nanfine (Anhui)

Xingya Group

Jujin Chem

Tianzhi Fine Chem

Jintung Petrochem

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid Type (35%-42%)

Paste Type (About 70%)

Powder Type (≥90%)

Needles Type (≥90%)

Segment by Application

Personal Care

Home Care

Industrial Applications

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-alpha-olefin-sulfonate-aos-industry-analysis-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com