In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-alpha-olefin-sulfonate-aos-industry-analysis-report-2019
Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) is a kind of surfactant, normal alpha olefins are excellent intermediates for producing alpha olefin sulfonate (AOS) surfactants. These surfactants provide outstanding detergency, high compatibility with hard water, and good wetting and foaming properties. AOS is free of skin irritants and sensitizers, and it biodegrades rapidly. It is used in high-quality shampoos, light-duty liquid detergents, bubble baths, and heavy-duty liquid and powder detergents. It is also used in emulsion polymerization. C14-C16 AOS blends are frequently used in liquid hand soaps.
This report is based on liquid AOS (35%), all AOS (35%-42%) Products approximate to AOS (35%), Paste AOS (70%) and solid AOS (≥90%) products is converted to AOS (35%).
Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS), is a kind of surfactant. The weight percent of Active Matter usually varies from 35-42% (liquid), about 70% (paste), >90% (powder or needles). The Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) is mainly used for shampoos, body wash, washing powder, liquid soaps, industrial detergent, etc., while the end purpose as Personal Care, Home Care, Industrial Applications and Others.
The production processes of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) are mainly from Ballestra, Chenithon, Zijingshi Chemicals, etc.
The global average price of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) changed a lot in 2013-2017, from about 627 $/MT in 2013 to 519 $/MT in 2017. The price of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) is influenced by the oil & gas industry globally.
The global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market is valued at 160 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Stepan
AK ChemTech
Godrej
Pilot Chem
Lion Specialty Chem
Solvay
Taiwan NJC
Huntsman
Akzo Nobel N.V
Kao Chem
Clariant
Enaspol A.S
Bendale Chem
Fogla Corp
Colonial Chem
Zanyu Tech
Resun Auway Ind
Sinolight Chem
Nanfine (Anhui)
Xingya Group
Jujin Chem
Tianzhi Fine Chem
Jintung Petrochem
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Liquid Type (35%-42%)
Paste Type (About 70%)
Powder Type (≥90%)
Needles Type (≥90%)
Segment by Application
Personal Care
Home Care
Industrial Applications
Others
