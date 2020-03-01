Global Alpha Olefin Market Insights, Rising Preferences, Boost Growth, Overview and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Alpha Olefin Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.
Alpha olefins are petrochemicals. These olefins are alkenes that differ from mono-olefins and have a double bond at the alpha position. They are produced by the cracking of paraffin waxes or by the oligomerization of ethylene.
North America was the largest market for alpha olefins in 2018, globally. High consumption potential, growing production capacities, competitive manufacturing costs, and high economic growth are the major driving forces for the market in the region.
Global Alpha Olefin market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Alpha Olefin.
This report researches the worldwide Alpha Olefin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Alpha Olefin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Chevron
INEOS
SABIC
Shell
Akzo Nobel
Evonik
Exxon Mobil
Godrej
The Linde Group
Mitsubishi Chemical
Nizhnekamskneftekhim
ONGC Petro additions
Qatar Chemical Company
Sasol
Reliance Industries
Idemitsu Kosan
Alpha Olefin Breakdown Data by Type
1-Butene
1-Hexene
1-Octene
Others
Alpha Olefin Breakdown Data by Application
Polyolefin Co-monomers
Surfactants and Intermediates
Lubricants
Fine Chemicals
Plasticizers
Oil Field Chemicals
Others
Alpha Olefin Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Alpha Olefin Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Global Alpha Olefin Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Alpha Olefin Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Alpha Olefin Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 1-Butene
1.4.3 1-Hexene
1.4.4 1-Octene
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Alpha Olefin Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Polyolefin Co-monomers
1.5.3 Surfactants and Intermediates
1.5.4 Lubricants
1.5.5 Fine Chemicals
1.5.6 Plasticizers
1.5.7 Oil Field Chemicals
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Alpha Olefin Production
2.1.1 Global Alpha Olefin Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Alpha Olefin Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Alpha Olefin Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Alpha Olefin Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Alpha Olefin Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Alpha Olefin Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Alpha Olefin Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Alpha Olefin Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Alpha Olefin Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Alpha Olefin Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Alpha Olefin Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Alpha Olefin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Alpha Olefin Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
More Information………@@@
