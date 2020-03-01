Global Alpha Olefin Market Insights, Rising Preferences, Boost Growth, Overview and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Alpha Olefin Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Alpha olefins are petrochemicals. These olefins are alkenes that differ from mono-olefins and have a double bond at the alpha position. They are produced by the cracking of paraffin waxes or by the oligomerization of ethylene.

North America was the largest market for alpha olefins in 2018, globally. High consumption potential, growing production capacities, competitive manufacturing costs, and high economic growth are the major driving forces for the market in the region.

Global Alpha Olefin market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Alpha Olefin.

This report researches the worldwide Alpha Olefin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Alpha Olefin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Chevron

INEOS

SABIC

Shell

Akzo Nobel

Evonik

Exxon Mobil

Godrej

The Linde Group

Mitsubishi Chemical

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

ONGC Petro additions

Qatar Chemical Company

Sasol

Reliance Industries

Idemitsu Kosan

Alpha Olefin Breakdown Data by Type

1-Butene

1-Hexene

1-Octene

Others

Alpha Olefin Breakdown Data by Application

Polyolefin Co-monomers

Surfactants and Intermediates

Lubricants

Fine Chemicals

Plasticizers

Oil Field Chemicals

Others

Alpha Olefin Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Alpha Olefin Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Alpha Olefin Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Alpha Olefin Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Alpha Olefin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 1-Butene

1.4.3 1-Hexene

1.4.4 1-Octene

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Alpha Olefin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Polyolefin Co-monomers

1.5.3 Surfactants and Intermediates

1.5.4 Lubricants

1.5.5 Fine Chemicals

1.5.6 Plasticizers

1.5.7 Oil Field Chemicals

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Alpha Olefin Production

2.1.1 Global Alpha Olefin Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Alpha Olefin Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Alpha Olefin Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Alpha Olefin Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Alpha Olefin Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Alpha Olefin Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Alpha Olefin Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Alpha Olefin Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Alpha Olefin Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Alpha Olefin Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Alpha Olefin Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Alpha Olefin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Alpha Olefin Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

