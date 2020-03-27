Global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market Analysis & Forecast 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) is a product produced in parallel from the phenol reaction which is produced by the partial oxidation of cumene.

Alpha-methylstyrene is an intermediate chemical used in the manufacturing of plasticizers, resins, and in many polymerization production processes.

The AMS industry concentration is relatively high. The quantity of manufacturers is fewer in this industry, and high-end products are mainly from America and Western European countries.

In the world wide, giant manufacturers mainly distribute in America and Europe. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Honeywell and Axiall, both have perfect products. As for France, the Novapex has become a global leader. In Germany, it is Novapex that led the technology development. In China, the manufacturers focused in Jiangsu and Jilin provinces. Russia is a large player in this market too.

Many companies have several plants, usually close to raw material bases. There are many producers to devote into benzene industry chain optimization.

The global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market is valued at 380 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 490 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ineos Phenol GmbH

AdvanSix(Honeywell)

Altivia

Cepsa

Novapex

DOMO Chemicals

Versalis (Eni)

Rosneft(SANORS)

Taiwan Prosperity Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

Kumho P&B Chemicals

SI Group

Prasol Chemicals

Liwei Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Assay above 99.5%

Other

Segment by Application

Plasticizers

Resins (ABS/Polyester/Alkyd)

Polymerization Production

Other

