Global Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Reflect Splendid Growth Rate during 2018-2025

Global Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Research Report 2019

Alpha-amylase is a protein hydrolysis enzyme, which is used for hydrolyzing alpha bonds of polysaccharides and increasing the yield of glucose and maltose.

North America was the largest market, accounting for 27,799.7 tons in 2015. High prevalence of bread processors including Sara Lee Corporation, Private Label, and Natures Own is expected to have a substantial impact on industry. In addition, new product launches in the frozen bread segment in the U.S. and Canada is likely to increase the usage of the enzymes over the next eight years.

Europe alpha-amylase market revenue was USD 82.7 million in 2015. Sluggish growth of the food & beverage sector in light of increasing manufacturing expenditure in mature markets of Germany and UK is expected to have an adverse impact.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest volume gains at a CAGR of 5.9% in light of increasing manufacturing practices in bakery products amidst the regulatory support for foreign investments along with increasing consumption of bread products at the domestic level. Also, the increasing number of new product launches including frozen Malabar Parathas in India is expected to open new applications further over the next eight years.

The global Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novozymes A/S

DuPont

Royal DSM N.V.

Puratos N.V.

AB Enzymes

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fungi

Bacteria

Plant-based

Segment by Application

Breads

Cookies & Biscuits

Desserts

Others

Table of Contents

…

2 Global Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Continue…

