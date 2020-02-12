GLOBAL ALOE VERA GEL MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

Executive Summary

Global Aloe Vera Gel Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Aloe Vera Gel Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Aloe Vera is a moist plant species of the genus aloe and the liliacea family. It contains gel and latex and is extensively used for its remedial and healing properties. The gel comprises mostly of water and the rest contains various amino acids, vitamins, minerals, enzymes, hormones, and sugars. Its leaves comprise phytochemicals that may possess possible bioactivity, such as anthraquinone C-glycosides, acetylated mannans, anthrones and polymannans. Increasing demand due to the health benefits of Aloe Vera and stronger consumer acceptance are the substantial driving factors of the Aloe Vera gel market across the world. Furthermore, growing demand from end user industries is the major factor which creating lucrative opportunity in the market over the coming years. The Aloe Vera gel possess numerous properties such as moisturizing, anti-aging and nutritional benefits; reduction of dandruff, enhancement of hair growth, and conditioner for hair. Moreover, its health benefits, such as reduction of inflammation and cholesterol, regulation of blood sugar level and digestion, decrease in cancer risk, and treatment of hemorrhoids and acne further boost the demand of Aloe Vera gel. However, several side effects associated with the use of Aloe Vera gel such as skin irritation & allergies and regulatory framework across the world are the restraining factors of the market over the coming years. The regional analysis of Global Aloe Vera Gel Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

Lily of the Desert

Aloe Farms Inc.

Terry Laboratories Inc.

Foodchem International Cooperation

Natural Aloe Costa Rica S.A.

Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.

Aloecorp Inc.

Aloe Laboratories Inc.

Herbalife

Aloe Vera Australia

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Aloe Vera Gel Extracts

Aloe Vera Whole Leaf Extracts

Others

By Form:

Concentrates

Gels

Drinks

Powders

Capsules

By Application:

Food

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Aloe Vera Gel Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Aloe Vera Gel Market, by Product, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Aloe Vera Gel Market, by Form, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Aloe Vera Gel Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Aloe Vera Gel Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Aloe Vera Gel Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Aloe Vera Gel Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Aloe Vera Gel Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labor Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Aloe Vera Gel Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Aloe Vera Gel Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Aloe Vera Gel Extracts

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Aloe Vera Whole Leaf Extracts

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Others

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Aloe Vera Gel Market, by Form

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. Aloe Vera Gel Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Concentrates

6.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Gels

6.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.3. Drinks

6.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.4. Powders

6.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.5. Capsules

6.4.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Aloe Vera Gel Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

7.3. Key Market Players

7.4. Aloe Vera Gel Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Food

7.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.2. Cosmetics

7.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.3. Pharmaceutical

7.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

