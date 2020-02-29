Global AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Market Insights, Market Status, Growth, Outlook, Overview and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Alnico magnets are ferromagnetic and are suitable to make permanent magnets. Permanent magnets retain magnetic properties even in the absence of an external magnetic field. Alnico magnets are used across a range of applications such as household equipment, electricity generation, automobiles, and electronic and medical devices among others.

Global AlNiCo Permanent Magnets market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for AlNiCo Permanent Magnets.

This report researches the worldwide AlNiCo Permanent Magnets market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global AlNiCo Permanent Magnets breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hitachi Metals

TDK

Magnequench

FDK

Vacuumschmelze

Arnold

Philips

Cosmo Ferrites

Nicrra

Nec/Tokin

Tengam Engineering

DMEGC

JPMF Guangdong

Aerospace Magnet & Magneto

Sinomag Technology

Bgrimm Magnetic

Jinchuan Electronics

Tianyuan Technology

Kaiven Group

Golden South Magnetic

AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Breakdown Data by Type

Cylinder

Block

others

AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Breakdown Data by Application

Auto industry

Household appliance industry

Computer acoustical product

Electronic toys

others

AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cylinder

1.4.3 Block

1.4.4 others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Auto industry

1.5.3 Household appliance industry

1.5.4 Computer acoustical product

1.5.5 Electronic toys

1.5.6 others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Production

2.1.1 Global AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 AlNiCo Permanent Magnets Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

