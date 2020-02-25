Global Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Market Research Report, Evolution, Key Players and Forecast till 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Global Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9).

This report researches the worldwide Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Evonik

Lyondell Chemical

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Fushun Anxin Chemical

Gelest

Novasol Chemicals

Monomer-Polymer

Dairen Chemical Corporation (DCC)

Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Breakdown Data by Type

Allyl Methacrylate 98%

Allyl Methacrylate 99.5%

Other

Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Breakdown Data by Application

Paints & Coatings

Floor Polishes

Dentistry Materials

Other

Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Allyl Methacrylate 98%

1.4.3 Allyl Methacrylate 99.5%

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Paints & Coatings

1.5.3 Floor Polishes

1.5.4 Dentistry Materials

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Production

2.1.1 Global Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Allyl Methacrylate (AMA) (CAS 96-05-9) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

