Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market expected to reach multi billion dollars by 2025

Allergic conjunctivitis is a kind of eye disease in which it affect the eye surfaces and are commonly associated to immune-mediated inflammatory reactions of these structures. The prevalence of the allergic conjunctivitis is found more in summer and spring across the various regions. Pollen, dust, irritants such as cigarette smoke, perfumes etc. are some of the substance that triggers the conjunctivitis. Itching is the most typical sign of allergic conjunctivitis, and more than 75 percent of patients report this symptom when seeking treatment. According to Renub Research Allergic Conjunctivitis Market is expected to be more than USD 2 Billion market by 2025.

Global allergic conjunctivitis market will grow due to increasing prevalence of various allergic conjunctivitis, development in medical infrastructure in the developing countries, growing awareness about allergic conjunctivitis among people, increasing ageing population and upcoming therapies such as Zerviate, ADX-102, PRT-2761, OTX-DP etc. Allergic conjunctivitis are classified mainly in five types: Seasonal Allergic Conjunctivitis (SAC), Perennial Allergic Conjunctivitis (PAC), Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC), Atopic Keratoconjunctivitis (AKC) and Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis (GPC).

Renub Research report titled “Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market, Patients, Treated Patients By Countries (India, China, Japan, United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain), Disease Type (Seasonal Allergic Conjunctivitis (SAC) & Perennial Allergic Conjunctivitis (PAC), Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC), Atopic Keratoconjunctivitis (AKC) And Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis (GPC)), Drugs Profile (Zerviate, OTX-DP, ADX-102, PRT-2761, CVXL-0074, AK-002, Bertilimumab, Reproxalap, ST-266, SYL-116011) Companies (Santen Pharmaceutical, Alcon (Novartis), Portola Pharmaceuticals, Ocular Therapeutix), Growth Drivers, Challenges” provides a complete analysis of global allergic conjunctivitis market.

China Dominates the Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Patient Population

In this report, we have shown complete insight of country analysis of allergic conjunctivitis patient population. The covered countries are; India, China, Japan, United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. China dominates the global allergic conjunctivitis patient population numbers.

United States is the leading Country in the Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market

Allergic conjunctivitis market is growing across all parts of the world. Market growth rates varies in the countries covered in the report India, China, Japan, United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. United States is leading country in the global allergic conjunctivitis market due to growing awareness, strong healthcare support system and large patient population.

Seasonal Allergic Conjunctivitis (SAC) & Perennial Allergic Conjunctivitis (PAC) Hold Majority of Market in the Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market

On the basis of disease type, global Allergic conjunctivitis market is further segmented into seasonal allergic conjunctivitis (SAC) & perennial allergic conjunctivitis (PAC) market, vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC) market, atopic keratoconjunctivitis (AKC) market and giant papillary conjunctivitis (GPC) market, globally. Seasonal allergic conjunctivitis (SAC) & perennial allergic conjunctivitis (PAC) hold majority of market share in the global allergic conjunctivitis market.

Allergic Conjunctivitis Pipe Line Drugs are Key Strength for this Market Place

In the global allergic conjunctivitis market, allergic conjunctivitis pipe line drugs will play the major role for the growth of this market. At present several drugs such as Zerviate, OTX-DP, ADX-102, PRT-2761, CVXL-0074, AK-002, Bertilimumab, Reproxalap, ST-266, SYL-116011 etc. are in preclinical, IND, Phase I, Phase II and Phase III stage.

Report has been analyzed from 9 Major Viewpoints

Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market

Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Share, Disease Type Market Share, Patients Share, Treated Patients Share

Country Allergic Conjunctivitis Market

Country Allergic Conjunctivitis Patients Population

Country Allergic Conjunctivitis Treated Patients Population

Disease Type Allergic Conjunctivitis Market

Allergic Conjunctivitis Drugs Pipeline

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Allergic Conjunctivitis Companies Initiatives and Financial Insight

Country Covered – Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market

India

China

Japan

United States

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Disease Type Covered – Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market

Seasonal Allergic Conjunctivitis (SAC) & Perennial Allergic Conjunctivitis (PAC)

Vernal Keratoconjunctivitis (VKC)

Atopic Keratoconjunctivitis (AKC)

Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis (GPC)

Drugs Profile Covered – Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market

Zerviate

OTX-DP

ADX-102

PRT-2761

CVXL-0074

AK-002

Bertilimumab

Reproxalap

ST-266

SYL-116011

Company Covered

Santen Pharmaceutical

Alcon (Novartis)

Portola Pharmaceuticals

Ocular Therapeutix

